Infra spending up 50% in 10 months

CONSTRUCTION of more roads, health facilities, school buildings as well as local projects in Mindanao nearly doubled the national government’s infrastructure expenditures in October to P94.4 billion, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.

The latest Department of Budget and Management data showed that disbursements on infrastructure and other capital outlays jumped 83.4 percent in October from P51.5 billion a year ago.

In a press conference, Diokno explained that “billing claims and payments for completed infrastructure projects were made” that month.

Infrastructure spending in October also exceeded September’s P65.2 billion.

Diokno said among the finished infrastructure projects in October included the rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading of damaged paved national roads, flood control and drainage improvement, construction of bypass/diversion roads as well as road improvement/widening by the Department of Public Works and Highways.