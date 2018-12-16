Comebacking Llanto powers Cebu City Sharks over Pasay Voyagers

FORMER two-time Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto finally made his return to the lineup of the Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol and had a profound impact in the team’s 76-61 rout of the Pasay Voyagers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup last Thursday at the STRIKE Gymnasium in Bacoor.

The University of San Carlos standout had been sidelined several months because of a knee injury he suffered at the start of the season.

Finally healthy, the 6-foot-1 forward made his presence felt and scored nine points including a buzzer-beating three-pointer at halftime that helped the Sharks gain a 51-29 lead.

Llanto also had five rebounds and an assist in just eight minutes of action.

More importantly, the win kept Cebu City within striking distance of the playoffs. Now at 7-11, the Sharks currently hold ninth place in the South division, a game behind the eighth-place General Santos Warriors.

Llanto relayed that he felt great in his return and was grateful for the opportunity to be out there on the floor.

“Nindot siya pero kelangan consistent jud ako duwa. At least gaan ko playing time bisag gamay. Duwa gyapon,” said Llanto.

(It was nice but my play has to be consistent. At least I was given a playing time even if it was only short. I still play.)

Rhaffy Octobre led the way for the Sharks with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Patrick Cabahug, back in harness after being held out in their last game, added 12.

William McAloney and Jaybie Mantilla also had nine markers each to give Cebu City hope with just six games left on their schedule.

“Dako pa amo chance makasulod basta dili lang jud mapildi sa mga teams na duol ug standings sa amoa. Every game is crucial jud,” Llanto added.

(We still have a big chance to enter (playoffs) as long as we just do not lose to teams whose standings are close to ours.)