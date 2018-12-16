Catriona Gray catches eye of supermodel Tyra Banks

MANILA, Philippines – Having screened a number of aspiring models for the hit show “America’s Next Top Model,” supermodel Tyra Banks was impressed how Philippine’s bet Catriona Gray strut the runway during the Miss Universe preliminaries.

Gray definitely took the spotlight when she had her slow-motion twirl during the preliminaries of Miss Universe held in Thailand on Thursday.

Banks, host and creator of the said show, said that Gray’s iconic twirl in swimwear competition was “Pinoy Power to the Max!!!”

The comment of Banks on Gray’s turn came after a netizen tagged her in a short recap of the Philippines’ bet runway walk.

Gray’s slow-motion twirl immediately became a trending topic among netizens, as they all praised the beauty queen.

The coronation night for the Miss Universe pageant will be held on Monday, December 17. If won, Gray would be the fourth Filipina to bring home the crown of the pageant.