Desiderio traded to Blackwater after PBA draft

CEBUANO wingman Paul Desiderio is headed to the Blackwater Elite as he was traded with fellow first round pick Abu Tratter for Gilas big man, Poy Erram.

The NLEX Road Masters surprisingly picked the Liloan-native as the fourth pick, with head coach Yeng Guiao even proclaiming that the University of the Philippines (UP) hero was his “type of guy.”

The former Fighting Maroon recently capped off his collegiate career by leading UP to its first UAAP finals appearance in over three decades.

But NLEX’s glaring need for a big man superseded Guiao’s preference as Desiderio did not even get to practice with the Road Masters before being moved to the Elite.

In exchange, NLEX is getting the Ateneo big man who had a banner year for the Elite that included getting picked to play for the national team on several occasions.