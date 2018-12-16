FEU hands UC’s second loss in PSSBC

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters suffered their second straight loss in the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) after they got blitzed by the Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws, 72-86, on Sunday afternoon at the SGS Stadium in Quezon City.

After losing by 40 points to San Beda in their opening game, the wards of acting head coach Dondon Hontiveros played much better this time around and were in the thick of things, down by just four, 38-42, at halftime.

UC still led 52-48 but FEU suddenly caught fire and ended that stretch with a 14-3 run sparked by consecutive three-pointers by Xyrus Torres that gave the Baby Tams a 62-55 lead heading to the last 10 minutes of action, a lead that held until the final buzzer.

John Sajonia led FEU with 16 points. Cesafi Finals MVP, Jerick Jan Ranido, had 20 points and five assists to lead the way for UC.

The win was FEU’s first while UC plunged to 0-2 in Group B.