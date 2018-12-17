PNP chief: No Christmas break on war on drugs

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no letup in police operations against illegal drugs during the Christmas season, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said.

“Walang tigil iyan. Doon sa illegal drugs during the previous years wala ‘yung sinasabing break pagdating sa laban sa ilegal na droga,” he told reporters after his visit to Camp Gen. Pantaleon Garcia in Imus City, Cavite on Monday.

(It will not stop. In the previous years, we didn’t have a break in fighting illegal drugs.)

Albayalde said the police conducted operations even on December 24 and 25 last year.

He also said the PNP will have sufficient manpower for conducting anti-drug operations during the holiday season.

“Wala tayong tigil diyan dahil iba naman ‘yung nag-ooperate sa anti-illegal drugs,” Albayalde said, adding that there are other personnel to be assigned at other police operations during the Christmas season.

(There will be no break because there will be other personnel who will operate in the anti-illegal drug campaign.)

Meanwhile, Director General Aaron Aquino, chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said party goers will most likely raise their consumption of party drugs during the season.

“I assume there will be an increase in consumption, especially left and right ang mga parties ngayon (parties happen left and right),” he said.