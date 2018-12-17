Pia Wurtzbach proud of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s win

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach congratulated the newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray after she won the country’s fourth Miss U crown on Monday.

Wurtzbach posed with Gray in an Instagram photo posted Monday with caption: “This girl is on fire!”

She added: “You started strong and captured our hearts with your grace, commitment and fearlessness!”

Miss Universe 2015 also mentioned Gray’s iconic “Lava Walk” and said: “And that walk…how could anyone forget that walk?”

“This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Miss Universe 2018 @catriona_gray! You have made us all proud! Raise your flag!” Wurtzbach added.

Gray was crowned the Miss Universe 2018 on Monday at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is the country’s fourth Filipino to win the Miss U crown, following Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, Margie Moran in 1973, and Gloria Diaz in 1969.