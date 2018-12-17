Oakridge presents Himig ng Pasko

Christmas is in the air at Oakridge last Friday, December 9, during the Himig ng Pasko event at the Oakridge Garden Plaza.

Oakridge entertained guests and shoppers with serenades of well-known Filipino Christmas songs performed by Cebuano local artists Fidelis Choir and The Duo.

Aside from music, foods and refreshments were also celebrated at the event as local homemade brands displayed a variety of famous Filipino delicacies such as chicharon, polvoron, torta, banana cue, and dried mangoes. Food stalls were opened to the public at 3 in the afternoon while the Christmas serenading started at 7:30 in the evening.

While the event is over, you can still visit the different shops and cafes at the Oakridge Business Park in A. S. Fortuna St, Mandaue City to enjoy your holiday shopping and food trips.