Sinas: No muzzle taping

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will no longer seal the muzzle of the firearms issued to their personnel this holiday season.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of PRO-7, said that there is no need to conduct a muzzle taping for all police firearms in the region.

“Wala nay muzzle taping. Because na prove na siya previous years na kuan rana misnomer. That’s a false security,” said Sinas in a press briefing yesterday.

(There will be no more muzzle taping. Because it has been proven in the previous years that it is just a misnomer. That’s a false security)

Sinas said that not all indiscriminate firing were done by the police during Christmas.

He added that if a hard headed police officer wants to fire his/her firearm, they can easily do so by simply removing the tape and taping it back to the muzzle of their gun.

“Ikaduha usab for security matter especially nga naa press release nga mangatake ang mga rebelde so (it is unwise),” added Sinas.

(Second, for security matters especially that the militants has issued a press release that they will attack us so it is unwise to tape the muzzles)

However, Sinas again warned the police in the region to refrain from indiscriminate firing as a form of celebration.

“Kahibalo nana sila kung masakpan ma report and maimbestigahan, then ang guidance ra sa Camp Crame usa ra g’yud.

Automatic dismissal from service,” said Sinas.

Aside from indiscriminate firing, Sinas also said that they are intensifying their campaign against illegal firecrackers.

He said that all police stations in the region are already directed to monitor their areas for those who will use illegal firecrackers.