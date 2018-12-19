Cebu City rallies to nip Caloocan and keep playoff bid alive

The Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol kept their playoff chances in spectacular fashion, coming back from a six-point deficit with less than two minutes to go to win, 71-70, over the Caloocan Supremos in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League on Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial College Gymnasium in Davao City.

Patrick Cabahug scored 22 points to lead the way for Cebu City, which improved to 8-11 (win-loss), good for ninth place in the south division with just five more games to play in the elimination round.

The Sharks trailed by as many as nine, 55-64, in the fourth but crawled to within 61-64 after a three-point play by Cabahug.

The Supremos answered right back with a three-pointer from Almond Vosotros to raise the lead to 67-61 with 2:14 left in the game.

But Cebu City did not waver and pulled to 66-67 after a free throw by William McAloney, a long two by Jaybie Mantilla and a transition layup from Victor Nunez with 43 seconds to go.

Caloocan had a shot to seal the win on their next possession but former Southwestern University-Phinma standout Rene Pacquiao missed a triple from the corner that led to a fastbreak layup by McAloney that gave Cebu City the lead, 68-67, with nine seconds on the clock.

The Supremos then flubbed on their next possession as Cedrick Labing-Isa’s inbound pass landed straight into the hands of McAloney who was fouled and made the first before missing the second free-throw.

However, the Sharks recovered the loose ball and Cabahug drained two from the line to raise their lead to 71-67.

Former University of San Jose-Recoletos guard Mar Villahermosa canned a three-pointer for Caloocan with 0.8 of a second left to peg the game’s final tally.

Vosotros almost had a triple-double for the Supremos with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but it wasn’t enough to save the team from suffering their 13th loss in 18 games.