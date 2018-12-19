Palma: Pray for the youth, reach out to those in need

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called on the faithful to pray for the youths of the nation and their mission to the world in line with the celebration of the Year of the Youth.

“Mga hinigugma, tanang mga nagserbisyo dapat naay disposition of the youth. Kining zeal, enthusiasm, humility, and openness. Dapat sa atong serbisyo, we must be like the young people,” said Palma during his Christmas message for 2018.

(Beloved, in service we must have the disposition of the youth, this zeal, enthusiasm, humility, and openness. In our service, we must be like young people.)

The prelate said that from the Year of Consecrated Persons to the Year of the Youth, the mission to touch the hearts of people must continue.

“Kining duha ka tema adunay close connection. (These two themes are interconnected.) Ang theme karon (The theme now is), the youth in mission, beloved, gifted, empowered,” said Palma.

Palma urged the youth to remember that they have the mission to spread the word of God and help in the evangelical mission of the Church.

“Atong mga kabatun-unan should also remember that tungod niining servant leader (Christ) man, ang atong disposition kay dapat mapasalamaton kay nag-ambit kita sa misyon ni Kristo. (Our youth should also remember that because of the servant leader, Christ, we should have a grateful disposition because we share in the mission of Christ),” said Palma

He also called on the Catholics to serve others openly and humbly with the heart of a child like the Sto. Niño.

“Mga kaigsuonan, unta kitang tanan mag malipayon sa Iyang (Child Jesus) pagkatao. Dili lang sa mga youth, apil napud ang youth sa panghuna-huna ug kasing-kasing sa ngan sa serbisyo,” said the prelate.

(Brothers and sisters, I hope we are all glad for the birth of the Child Jesus. Not only the youth but also those with young mind and heart for service.)

In a press conference afterward, he also said that Cebuanos should continue to pray for the end of the spate of killings in the province and for the families who have lost loved ones through the many tragedies in 2018.

Palma also urged the people to extend their help to those who suffered in the recent tragedies and to reach out to the those who need guidance and love especially the youth.