Trough of LPA to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A trough of low pressure area will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Thursday, was last spotted 955 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan, Cordillera and Bicol regions, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather with a chance of light rains.