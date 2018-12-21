DSWD-7 honors model partners

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) recognized model communities and partner-beneficiaries during the 4th Panaghiusa Festival held recently at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Exemplary communities that are engaged in Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) and whose efforts significantly contributed to advancing “Sama-samang Pagkilos Nang May Malasakit” or compassionate, collective action in their respective municipalities were awarded through the Bayani Ka! Awards.

The Cañang Farmers Association of Barangay Cañang, Oslob, Cebu, received the Sustained Community Volunteer Group award while Barangay Anislag, Corella, Bohol got the award for Improved Local Governance Category.

For its 400-meter pathway and individual water catchment tank sub-project, the Patong Upland Farmers Organization Inc. of Barangay Patong, Badian, Cebu, was awarded the Environment Protection category while the Mainit Youth Organization of Barangay Mainit, Oslob, Cebu, won the Youth category for actively engaging residents or community volunteers aged 15 to 30.

The Barangay Sub-Project Management Committee (BSPMC) of Barangay Alawijao, Badian, Cebu, represented by Aurelia Jumio won the Gender and Development Category.

On its seventh year of recognizing exemplary Pantawid Pamilya partner-beneficiaries, family-beneficiaries in the region were also awarded for maintaining strong family ties, demonstrating positive Filipino values and have created a positive impact in the community where they reside.

The Campugan family of Barangay Poblacion, Cordova, Cebu, was declared the first place for the 2018 Regional Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya.

The Oque family of Barangay Cabacnitan, Batuan, Bohol, bagged the second place, the Suple family of Barangay Linantayan, Basay, Negros Oriental, third place, and the Bagundol family of Barangay Cantugbas, Maria, Siquijor, fourth place.

Special award was also given to the Campugan family as the AlaGAD ng Pagbabago Award for championing better gender relations in their home and community. AlaGAD means Affirmative and Laudable Advocacies on Gender and Development (GAD).

Children beneficiaries were also recognized through the Exemplary Pantawid Pamilya Children Search.

Dylene Jee S. Polea of Barangay Ibabao, Cordova, Cebu bagged the first place.

Her runners-up include Ma. Janica A. Delusa of Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City, Bohol; Jhefrell B. Casido of Barangay Tubod, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental; and Abbie R. Sumagang of Barangay Campalanas, Lazi, Siquijor.

Two Indigenous People (IP) groups from Negros Oriental were also recognized during the awarding ceremony, namely; Tribu Ata of Mabinay and Tribu Bukidnon of Sta. Catalina as IP model communities for this year.

The winners received a plaque of recognition and a cash prize.

The awarding ceremony was preceded by the State of the Region Address by Assistant Regional Director for Operations Shalaine Marie Lucero. /PR