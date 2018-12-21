SM gains distinction for sustainability reporting

SM Investments Corporation (SMIC) clinched the Gold Rank for sustainability reporting in the 2018 Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating Award in Indonesia.

Sustainability Reporting is communication on the economic, environmental and social policies, impacts and performance of an organization in the context of sustainable development.

The NCSR launched the Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating in 2018 in lieu of the Sustainability Reporting Awards conducted since 2005. A total of 56 organizations participated coming from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Bangladesh.

The rating assesses the extent to which the Global Reporting Initiative standards or G4 Guidelines have been applied to the sustainability report.

The NSCR is an independent organization consisting of organizations and professional individuals which have the vision and commitment in implementing and developing Sustainable Development in Indonesia. /PR