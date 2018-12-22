DFA offices closed on Dec. 26, Jan 2

MANILA, Philippines — All satellite and consular offices of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) would be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, the DFA announced on Saturday.

In an advisory, the DFA said the closure of offices was made following Malacañang’s order suspending work in government offices on the said dates.

“Applicants with confirmed passport appointments on 26 December 2018 may be accommodated at their original site from 27 to 29 December 2018 and 3 to 15 January 2019, except Saturdays,” the DFA said.

“Said applicants must bring a printout of their confirmed passport appointments along with the other requirements for their passport application,” it added.

Aside from the suspension of government work, Malacañang also suspended classes in public schools on January 2.