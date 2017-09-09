DFA suspends operations for passport appointment portal due to ‘routine server maintenance’
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that operations for passport appointment portal online would be suspended starting Sunday.
To make way for server maintenance and upgrade, DFA said the website, passport.gov.ph, would not be available.
DFA added that the website would resume its opening of appointment slots on Dec. 27 at 12 noon and 9 p.m.
