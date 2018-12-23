3 septic haulers from Bohol told to comply with DENR requirements or face closure

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has warned three septic haulers operating in Bohol province to secure the required permits and comply with agency standards in their operations to avoid closure of their businesses.

The Bohol Septic & Manual Service, Rhuvian’s Septic Tank Service, and Añora Septic Tank Services were given 40 days to comply with the DENR-7 directive, said William Cuñado, director of the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7).

“We were able to account (for) three existing septic haulers in the province and all three have yet to fully comply with the necessary permits to legally operate. They were given 40 days or up until January 15, 2019 to secure the necessary permits from the concerned government agencies or they will face closure,” Cuñado said.

The Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004 require owners and operators of facilities that discharge regulated effluents to secure a permit from DENR prior to the discharge of their wastewater.

It also prohibits residential owners who are without septic tanks and untreated wastewater from commercial, industrial, institutional and public establishments to discharged these into canals or through a piped drainage system.

“No wastewater shall be discharged to waterways without any proper treatment,” Cuñado said.

Cuñado said that only haulers who were issued environment sanitation clearance by the Department of Health (DOH) are allowed to operate hauling businesses.

The collected septage should also be treated and disposed only in DENR and DOH accredited treatment and disposal facilities.