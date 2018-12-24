4 drug suspects to spend Christmas in Cebu City police jails

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Four persons will spend noche buena behinds bars after they were nabbed in separate police drug busts early today in Cebu City.

The first arrests happened at past 1 a.m. when the drug enforcement unit of the Punta Princessa Police Precinct conducted a buy bust operation in Sitio Bugnay 2, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Chief Inspector Kieth Alen Andaya, the precinct commander, identified the arrested suspects as Miguel Pacaldo, 33, and Dorly Dave Jr. , 21, both of Barangay Labangon.

The arrest of the two led police to Alfredo Degojas Jr. , 40, of the same barangay, from whom some P23,000 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) was seized.

Andaya told Cebu Daily News that Degojas, a cook of crispy pork skin (chicharon), was the main target of their operation.

Two hours later, operatives from the Abellana Police Precinct arrested Marlon Gravino, 29, of Sitio Proper Ermita, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Gravino, an electrician, was caught with around P40,800 worth of suspected shabu, according to the Abellana police.

Gravino’s seven-year-old son, who was with him at the time of his arrest, will be turned over to the city’s social welfare office.

Gravino revealed that his supplier of shabu was a certain Inday, allegedly a resident of Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita Cebu City.