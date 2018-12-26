Drilon: No need to reconvene bicam for Road Board abolition

MANILA, Philippines — The bicameral conference committee need not reconvene for the dissolution of the controversial Road Board, according to Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Drilon made the statement on Wednesday, three days after House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr. accepted the call of Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri to pursue the abolition of the Road Board, which oversees the road user’s tax, also known as the motor vehicle user’s charge (MVUC).

But Drilon pointed out: “With all due respect to Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, the Senate has already taken the position that the bill to abolish the Road Board is already approved by virtue of its adoption of House Bill 7436 on September 12,” Drilon said.

He said the Senate position was reflected in its Senate Resolution No. 134, urging the Office of the President not to release funds from the MVUC.