CSBT: Security, crowd control measures stay

SECURITY and crowd management measures continue to be in place at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) for the anticipated return of passengers from their hometowns past the Christmas season and in preparation for the bulk of passengers that are expected to travel come the New Year’s day.

The CSBT management has logged a total of 306,560 passengers that arrived and left the terminal from December 21 to 25 in time for the Christmas celebration.

The peak of the volume of passengers, or over 66,000 in a day, was observed on December 22 and 23.

CSBT Operations Manager Jonathan Tumulak said the terminal crowd remained manageable despite the volume.

As most passengers who went home during Christmas are expected to return to the city yesterday and today, CSBT personnel have imposed stricter measures to maintain order inside the terminal.

Metal railings were installed near in the designated drop off area of the buses in order for the passengers to have a solid path in going out of the track and to the terminal.