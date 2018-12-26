Street sweepers to join procession, and Sinulog parade

THE executive committee of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) is eyeing the deployment of street cleaners at the tail end of the Solemn Procession and the Grand Parade on January 19 and 20, respectively, to hasten the collection of garbage left littering the streets after the festivities.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, over-all chairperson of SFI’s executive committee, announced that this was one of the changes which will be implemented in the coming Sinulog 2019.

“Personnel from DPS (Department of Public Service), who will be tasked for the cleanup, will be trailing behind the Solemn Procession. The same goes with the Grand Parade. From the start of the Walk of Jesus up to its arrival in Basilica del Sto. Niño. They will be sweeping the entire road,” explained Tumulak.

He noted that garbage during the Sinulog festivities has always been a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

In previous years, street sweepers from DPS would clean the routes of the Solemn Procession and Grand Parade after the events, and when the crowd had already subsided.

“In this (new) scheme, the streets will always be clean. And that after everything, there’s only a few (garbage) left to clean and collect,” Tumulak added.

For his part, John Paul Gelasque, DPS assistant director, told Cebu Daily News that their office is still ironing out details in line with Tumulak’s plan.

“Councilor Tumulak already gave us a heads-up. But we are still finalizing as to how many street sweepers will be deployed for Sinulog, the number of garbage loaders and trucks to collect the trash, and their respective assignments,” said Gelasque.

Citing DPS records, Gelasque said that they usually collect an average of 100 to 200 tons of garbage every Sinulog.

For Sinulog 2018, DPS deployed a total of 568 garbage collectors, street cleaners, garbage loaders, and truck drivers to clean the city.

Most of the trash collected were from the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño where crowds gather for the fiesta Masses, and also in areas where band concerts are held such as Plaza Independencia.