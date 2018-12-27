OFFICIAL STATEMENT of PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde on cancellation of permit to carry firearms of Mayor Orcar Garin and his son Rep. Richard Garin

Statement of PDG OSCAR DAVID ALBAYALDE

Chief, Philippine National Police

27 December 2018

Effective today, I have ordered the cancellation of all Permits to Carry Firearms outside of Residence (PTCFOR) and License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) issued by the PNP in favor of Iloilo 1st District Rep. Richard Garin and incumbent Mayor Oscar Garin of Guimbal, Iloilo as an administrative action to their involvement in a criminal case involving the use of firearms.

Rep. Richard Garin and Mayor Oscar Garin will be duly notified of this administrative sanction to their privilege to own and possess firearms pursuant to Republic Act 10591, and will be commanded to immediately turn-in all their registered firearms to the PNP.

The PNP is the regulatory agency for firearms ownership and possession as provided under RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Under Section 39 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10591 the Chief, PNP or his authorized representative may revoke, cancel or suspend a firearms license or permit on the grounds of commission of a crime or offense involving firearms.

Our firearms information database indicate that Rep. Richard Garin is the registered owner of eleven (11) firearms, three(3) of which have expired licenses, while Mayor Oscar Garin is the registered owner of eight (8) firearms, five(5) of which also have expired licenses. All these firearms are now subject to confiscation upon revocation of their License to Own and Possess Firearms, effectively making them ineligible to own and possess guns.

Rep. Richard Garin and his father Mayor Oscar Garin are respondents in a criminal complaint to be filed by PO3 Federico Macaya Jr. of Guimbal Police Station for Physical Injuries, Assault Upon a Person in Authority, Alarm and Scandal, Grave Coercion and Grave Threats.

The complaints stemmed from injuries sustained by PO3 Macaya when he was handcuffed, manhandled, slapped and spat upon on his face and threatened at gunpoint by Rep. Richard Garin and Mayor Oscar Garin on December 26, 2018 outside the Municipal Hall of Guimbal, Iloilo.

In connection with this case, in my capacity as ex-officio member of the National Police Commission, I am endorsing to the Napolcom en banc, the recommendation of PRO6 Regional Director, Chief Superintendent John C Bulalacao for the withdrawal of the Napolcom deputation of Mayor Oscar Garin to exercise supervision and control over the local police of Guimbal, Iloilo.

I have been informed by the Regional Director of his earlier action to relieve the Chief of Police of Guimbal Municipal Police Station, Police Senior Inspector Antonio Monreal Jr., for his failure to take immediate action to the incident that happened in his presence. I have also ordered his investigation, including other police officers present during that incident, for failure to exercise their sworn duty in the face of an obvious and gross violation of the laws.

I cannot in conscience let this abuse and oppression pass without justice. I am directing the PNP Legal Service to provide legal assistance to PO3 Macaya in his complaint and possible counter charges by the respondents.

Thank you.

(PNP-PIO)