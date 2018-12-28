Number of Christmas fire victims increase

THE number of victims who lost their homes in a fire that struck Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Christmas day has now reached 3,075 individuals while damage has ballooned to P117.9 million.

Among those displaced by the biggest fire to hit the city this year were three policemen from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) who chose not to let the tragedy diminish their passion to serve the community.

Because of their exemplary dedication, Insp. Antonio Barade, Deputy Police Community Relations Section of CCPO and his colleague in the station, PO3 Glenn Mico Alicaba, and PO1 Mark Philip Sanding from the San Nicolas Police Station received financial assistance and relief goods from the CCPO.

Sanding told CDN he decided to immediately return to work and fulfill his duties than mope in a corner and wait for relief goods to arrive.

“I told myself to focus on my job, and that performing my duty as a policeman is my priority despite the tragedy that occurred,” said Sanding.

For his part, Alicaba said that when the blaze started, he made sure that all their important documents and his PNP uniform were secured.

Like Sanding, Alicaba also reported back to duty the day after the fire occurred.

Meanwhile, in a special session yesterday, the city council placed the barangay under a state of calamity.

The resolutions were endorsed by Councilors Dave Tumulak and Alvin Arcilla, and were approved unanimously.

The seven sitios (subvillages) affected by the fire were: Buli, San Pedro, Mansanitas, Plastikan, Pasong Kabayo, Catwalk, and Punyang (or Ponyang).

Tumulak and Arcilla called on the city government to provide financial and other forms of assistance to all the victims.

Village officials on Wednesday also declared a state of calamity in the affected areas so they can use their P685,000 worth of calamity funds.