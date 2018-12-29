God in the human family

It is always a given that the family is the basic unit of a community.

Nobody can never ever dare claim he or she does not belong to one.

Despite the assertion of the individual’s uniqueness and privileges, rights and freedom, all these presuppose a locus or state of belongingness — a realm where relationships essentially develop and creatively thrive, inasmuch as we are constantly challenged and tested. And that is the family.

Most specifically, the Christmas Season and its celebration do not and cannot make sense at all without the family.

Even if many consider Christmas as the moment for kids, it cannot be denied that anyone has gone through such a stage.

This is simply and precisely because at the heart of this season is the birth of the Son of God — when He became one like us and dwelt amongst us.

Wrapped in so much mystery, the Son of God assumed our human weakness and poverty, so that He would be able to strengthen us and enrich us with His divinity.

His birth into our world has brought so great a dignity to the human family. His “kenosis,” or self-emptying, has given the grandest significance to a world where power and influence over others predominate.

By becoming a family member, He has taught us what it means to be obedient and respectful (Luke 2:51).

He also manifested to us the greatest realization that we have to grow not only in age and stature, but also in wisdom, grace and favor before God (Luke 2:51), with and in the presence of our brothers and sisters.

Let this prayer, then, taken from a Novena to the Holy Family, be a source of inspiration as we value and treasure our own families:

“Our Almighty Father, You will that every person should be born in a community, which is the family, because You have made us in such a way that we cannot live nor die alone. So when You decreed that Your own Son should save us by becoming human Himself, taking our frail nature as flesh and blood, You sent Him to become a member of a human family. Grant that the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph may keep our families united in love, constantly helping one another to become a manifestation and sign of Your compassionate love and providence. Jesus, Mary and Joseph bless us and grant that we may appreciate and guard our families so that our love and union of mind, heart and good works may strengthen our family life. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen!”