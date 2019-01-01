Man found dead in Guadalupe

Cebu City, Philippines – A man believed to be in his 50s was found dead at the roadside along V. Rama Extension in Barangay Guadalupe on Tuesday morning, Jan 1, 2019.

Police from the Guadalupe Police Station identified the man as Jerry Sangguad, a resident of Modesta Street in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The Police said that the man was already in a state of decomposition when he was found.

Senior Inspector Lucia Diaz, Deputy Precinct Commander of the Guadalupe Police Station, said they didn’t find any signs of foul play after their initial investigation.

According to Diaz, Sangguad was seen sitting at the roadside, allegedly intoxicated, on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, bystanders noticed that Sangguad was already lying on the ground with no pulse.

Police was notified at around 7 a.m.