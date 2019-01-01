DOH-7: More firecracker, stray bullet victims this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More Cebuanos welcomed 2019 with pain and fewer limbs, says the New Year’s Day Injury Surveillance Report of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) issued 11 a.m. today, January 1.

DOH-7’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) recorded at least 47 injuries resulting from firecracker incidents across the region and three stray bullet victims in Cebu.

This year’s data is 10 percent more compared to the 45 firecracker-related injuries and one stray bullet victim recorded on January 1, 2018.

Cebu province, which logged 40 injured individuals, topped the count of firecracker-related injuries with 10 incidents each reported in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-lapu, seven in Talisay City, six in Minglanilla town and four in Mandaue City.

Three firecracker victims had to be amputated after they suffered severe damage on their limbs while six others sustained eye injuries.

Based on DOH-7 records, firecracker injuries were mostly caused by the use of piccolo, kwitis, triangle and Judas’ Belt.

According to the RESU-7 data, most of the firecracker victims had ‘passive’ involvement or those who just passed by the area where firecrackers were being lighted or those who merely watched other people light firecrackers.

Most of these incidents took place on street or in homes.

At least eight of the victims were under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.

As of noontime today, Janaury 1, 40 victims were already treated of their injuries and sent home, four remained confined in different hospitals, two already went home against medical advice (HAMA), while four others refused to be admitted in hospitals. /dcb