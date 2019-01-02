Holiday travellers return to Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Travellers have started to return to Cebu today, January 2.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station Commander Alvin Dagalea said that security measures are in place to ensure the security of Cebu ports that are expected to get crowded within the day to accommodate those who are already returning to province and those who will also be leaving the island.

“Normal lang naman atong security. We have both uniformed personnel, K9 ug naa pud naka-plain clothes na naka-deploy,” Dagalea told CDN Digital in an interview on Wednesday.

(We will be implementing the usual security measures. We have both uniformed personnel, K9 and plain clothes personnel who are deployed.)

“Gradual naman yung pagdating ng mga tao dito unlike the last time na paalis sila na buhos talaga. They started to arrive gradually since weekend,” he added.

(The arrival of travellers is gradual unlike when they left Cebu where in they really crowded the terminal. This time, travellers started to arrive (at the ports of Cebu) during the weekend.)

Meanwhile, the management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has also prepared for the arrival of passengers from the volume of passengers from the southern section of the province to start arriving in the city today./dcb