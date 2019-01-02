Massive drop in firecracker-related injuries noted in Cebu this year

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES–The New Year’s day celebration in Cebu this year was generally peaceful and safer.

This was the assessment by the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) on Wednesday, January 2.

According to a statement released by CPPO Director, Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, Jr., the cases of fireworks-related injuries dropped to seven in 2019 compared to 15 cases in 2018.

The province also recorded only one stray bullet incident in 2019 compared to two recorded cases in 2018.

Abrugena attributed this to their aggressive campaign for responsible use of firecrackers and fireworks.

“Distribution of flyers and social media posting reminding the people to refrain from using prohibited firecrackers attributed to the decline of injuries,” said Abrugena.

Abrugena will be leading the destruction of confiscated illegal firecrackers on Thursday, January 3, at the CPPO headquarters. /rcg