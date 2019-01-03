Fire destroys two homes, damages three others in Pahina Central

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An early morning fire razed two homes and partially damaged three others along Balagtas Street in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer 4 (SFO4) Daniel Relatado, Jr. said the fire was traced to have started at the residence of a certain Rick Dequitado.

Relatado said that the fire broke at 6:59 a.m. and was raised to second alarm after four minutes. It was placed under control at 7:18.a.m. and was declared fire out at 8:11 a.m.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P60,000.

Nagiel Banacia, head of Cebu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), said that fire trucks had a difficult time reaching the fire site because privately owned vehicles were obstructing the barangay road.

Relatado said that nobody in the area also called the Cebu City fire station to report the fire alarm. He said that firefighters responded after they saw thick smoke coming from the vicinity of Balagtas Street. dcb