No foul play found in death of vlogger in Olango

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – There are no signs indicating foul play behind the death of a 35-year-old vlogger whose body was discovered submerged in the seawaters of Olango Island, investigators here said.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) on Wednesday, January 8, said the victim’s family believed his untimely passing was a result of an accident.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, also said they could no longer determine the cause of death after the family decided not to push through with an autopsy.

Last Monday, January 6, residents in San Vicente in Olango Island found a dead man’s body underwater.

During retrieval, the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) did not see any wounds on the victim’s body.

They were also unable to recover any camera, suggesting that the victim may have only been spearfishing.

But according to Alex Baring, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Agriculture and Fishery Office (CAFO), the victim has not conducted spearfishing at the Marine Sanctuary.

He said that the vlogger was seen in the middle of the Sulpa Islet and Boardwalk, which was considered a fishing zone.

Shortly before the corpse was discovered, a fisherfolk saw the spear belonging to the victim last Sunday, January 5, 2025.

At that time, however, the fisherfolk admitted that the sight did not alarm him, and it never crossed his mind that that owner would possibly go missing.

According to Baring, the victim caught a yellow snapper that weighed seven kilograms.

The victim might have succumbed to the unpredictable weather and strong currents brought by the Amihan season, which continues to bring rough seas in the Visayas. /mme

