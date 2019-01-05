 Capitol’s Sinulog float to showcase islands’ pride

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s islands and water attractions will be the face of Cebu province’s float in the Sinulog Grand Parade on January 20.

The task of creating the float, which bares the concept ‘Kalambuan Midagayday sa Kaislahan,’ has been given to the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

“The concept is on showcasing Cebu’s islands like Camotes and Bantayan. This is to show that the islands are part of the province’s development plans and it is the pride and joy of Cebu as these islands are favorite tourism destinations,” said Ainjeliz dela Torre-Orong, Officer-in-Charge of the PIO.

Orong said the initial design that they considered for the float was conceptualized by the PIO team.

Orong however clarified that the design is still subject to the approval of the governor.

Capitol employees will themselves build the float, which has a budget of about P500,000.

Participating in the float parade is an annual tradition of the Capitol.

Aside from joining the float parade, Capitol also pledged P3 million in financial assistance to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) to help defray the cost in hosting Sinulog Festival 2019.

The Sinulog Festival, held in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño, is an annual event that has been drawing millions of Sto. Niño devotees from all over the world and domestic and foreign tourists to Cebu. It runs for ten days with numerous religious-based and commercial events during the period and culminates with a High Mass and a mardi gras-like grand parade every third Sunday of January.

This year, the festival period falls from January 10 to January 20. /elb