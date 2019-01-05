Tom O: Liquor, party ban near procession, Sinulog parade routes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Revelers who want to party near the routes of the Sinulog Grand Parade and Solemn Procession may have to look for other places to hold their parties to celebrate the Sinulog.

This as Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña reimplemented the liquor and party ban along the Sinulog routes by issuing Executive Order (EO) No. 44 titled An Order Regulating Business Establishments and Vendors During Sinulog Festival 2019.

The EO, which was signed by Osmeña yesterday, Friday (January 4), banned again concerts, shows, performances, gigs, events, street parties, activities which entail or require putting up or using loudspeakers and other sound devices, and other similar activities along the Sinulog Grand Parade and Solemn Procession routes.

Based on the three-page EO, these events are also prohibited along Escario Street, from the Provincial Capitol Building up to the intersection of Gorordo Avenue.

“Business establishments along the Sinulog Parade and Procession Route are not allowed to set up tables and chairs outside their respective premises including its parking spaces in order to accommodate more customers,” the EO stated.

Special permits, however, will be provided to establishments outside the Sinulog routes and Escario Street who are planning to host gigs and events.

“Any establishment outside the parade route and Escario Street may host, organize or conduct any of the aforementioned activities provided there is a special permit bearing the recommendation and endorsement of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), the Deputy Mayor for Police Matters, and approval of the mayor,” it added.

The prohibition of parties and other events near the Sinulog Parade and Procession Routes will take effect starting January 18 (Friday) until January 20 (Sunday), and ‘all other days that the Cebu City Government through the Office of the Mayor so declares’.

Osmeña’s EO also bans the distribution, selling, and consumption of alcoholic beverages within a 300-meter radius on both sides of the Sinulog Grand Parade, and along Escario Street.

Liquor ban will start from 6 a.m. on January 20 (Sunday) until 6 a.m. the following day, January 21 (Monday).

Councilor Dave Tumulak, Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, said establishments who would violate the EO would be issued a notice to explain by the City Legal Office.

“It’s up to the City Legal Office to determine what kind of penalties they will face, if ever they will be proven that they violated the EO,” Tumulak told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview.

Osmeña first issued such EO during the Sinulog 2018 Festival in order to avoid alcohol-soaked parties, and rowdy crowds that may interrupt the Solemn Procession and Grand Parade. /dbs