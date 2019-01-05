Early evening fire razes 14 houses in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines -An early evening fire razed 14 houses along C. Padilla and Espolarium Streets in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City today, January 5.

According to the Cebu City fire marshall, Noel Ababon, the fire alarm was received by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) around 6:11 tonight.

The fire was raised to second alarm at 6:15 and later raised to third alarm after 6 minutes.

The fire was considered under control around 6:57 p.m.

Damage was estimated at P500,000.

Ababon said that based on their initial investigation, the fire started in the house of a certain Benjamin Lopez.

He said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. /rcg