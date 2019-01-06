Unidentified man shot dead in Capitol Site

Cebu City, Philippines – Police are trying to find out the identity of the man who was found dead with three gunshot wounds in his body at past 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

Inspector Gomersendo Mandawe, Abellana Police Station deputy commander, told Cebu Daily News Digital that the dead man had no documents with him that could identify him.

Mandawe said that they found the dead man lying face down in a pool of blood at Obedience St., Capitol Site, after they received a call about a shooting alarm in the area.

He said that the dead victim was shot in the neck, chest and back, and three empty bullet shells were found at the crime scene.

He also described the victim as one wearing a ball cap, a blue T-shirt, brown pants, and a pair of slippers.

The victim was also estimated to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a tattoo on one of his arms.

Mandawe said that they were having a difficult time to find out what really happened since no one in the neighborhood allegedly saw the crime.

Despite this, Mandawe said that they would continue with their investigation in the killing of this unidentified person./dbs