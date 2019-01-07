More floats in 2019 Sinulog Grand Parade

Cebu City, Philippines – Spectators can expect more floats during the Mardi Gras-like Sinulog Grand Parade this January 20, 2019.

In a press interview with reporters on Monday (January 7) noon, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said there will be a total of 39 floats that will participate in the grand parade this year.

“We have 39 floats this year, excluding floats from sponsors. Last year (Sinulog 2018), we only had 35,” Tumulak said.

Among the floats that will parade down Imus Avenue, Gen. Maxilom Avenue, S. Osmeña Boulevard, and at the Cebu City Sports Center are those from the Cebu City Government, Cebu Provincial Government, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine National Police. /bjo