Politicians told: Don’t use Sinulog to campaign

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) urged politicians, especially those running for local and national positions in the May 2019 elections, to avoid campaigning during the Sinulog 2019 festivities.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who chairs the SFI’s executive committee, revealed that at least four senatorial candidates have expressed intention to join the Sinulog Festival this year, which will culminate on January 20 with a mardi gras-like grand parade that will hold its final staging at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

Tumulak, however, refused to divulge the senatorial candidates’ names since their requests to participate in the festival are pending approval by SFI’s chairperson, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

“If they want to join, they will also have to pay the tickets for (a seat at) the grand stand (of the Cebu City Sports Complex) ,” added Tumulak.

Ticket prices ranged from P1,000 to p3,000, depending on their seats’ location at the grand stand.

“We’re asking them to avoid initiating any gimmick related to the elections, and observe (the) solemnity of the Sinulog Grand Parade),” he added.

The Sinulog Festival, while it has evolved into a big business and commercial event in Cebu, is still anchored on a Catholic celebration to honor the revered Señor Sto. Niño (Holy Child), whose feast is held every third Sunday of January.

More than half of the about two million people who visited Cebu during the Sinulog Festival last year were Sto. Niño devotees who traveled from all over the country and from other parts of the world to pay homage to the Child Jesus on his feast day./elb