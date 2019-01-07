Minglanilla nabs second straight win in Samsam Gullas 3.0 Legacy Cup
By Jonas N. Panerio |January 07,2019 - 06:17 PM
The Minglanilla Archangels showed no signs of fatigue as they nabbed their second win in a row after trouncing the Sibonga Pillars, 93-71, in the Samsam Gullas Cup 3.0 Legacy Cup on Sunday night before their adoring supporters at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.
After defeating the reigning champions San Fernando Spartans on opening day on Saturday, Minglanilla kept their feet on the gas pedal as they blew away Sibonga with a fantastic second half performance that saw them outscore the Pillars, 53-32.
Ryzel Gilbuena led the way for the Archangels with 19 points while Acer Go put up 17. Patrick Dobleros and Lyle Eredera had 16 markers each, the latter also gathering eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.
John Sonsona had 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals and four blocked shots but it was not nearly enough to keep Sibonga in the game against last season’s runners-up.
