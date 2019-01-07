Comelec-Cebu City revamp looms

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Election officers of the Commission on Elections in Cebu City (North and South) are now bracing for another round of revamp among their ranks.

This after the election officers from different provinces in the country were reshuffled in preparation for the May 2019 midterm elections.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Comelec-Cebu City North District Officer, told reporters that they were verbally informed by Comelec-Manila about the looming revamp.

“Gipabalo nami (sa revamp) pero proposed pa siya. As of now, kami pa gihapon unya basin dugay pa ni. Probably, nagsugod na sa provincial kay ang atong provincial election officer ni assume naman,” said Sarno.

During the May 2018 synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, election officers in the cities and towns of Cebu were also assigned to other areas.

Siquijor’s election supervisor, Atty. Jerome Brillantes, has taken over Castilano’s post today, Monday (January 7)./rcg