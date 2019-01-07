Liloy dancers to rejoin Sinulog Festival grand parade after 6 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An out-of-town contingent for the Sinulog Festival will make a comeback in this year’s grand parade on January 20.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), confirmed reports that performers from Alay Performing Arts of Liloy town of Zamboanga del Norte will be joining the competition this year.

“Naay niconfirm. Muapas sila. Confirmed ang Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte nga muapil. Nagpadala sila ug communication last week nga muapil gyud sila. Part sila sa atong out of town contingent,” said Tumulak.

The participation of dancers from Alay Performing Arts of Liloy meant that there are now four out-of-town contingents for Sinulog 2019. The other three group of performers are from Murcia town in Negros Occidental; Placer, Surigao del Norte; and North Cotabato province.

The Alay Performing Arts of Liloy, a crowd favorite, last participated in the Sinulog Festival’s grand parade in 2012.

For the Sinulog 2019 Festival, there are a total of 24 contingents – seven from the province (Sinulog sa Lalawigan), 13 from Cebu City (Sinulog sa Dakbayan), and four out-of-town contingents./ elb