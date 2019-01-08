Sinulog fashion watch: Catriona Gray-inspired ear cuffs

By Doris Mae C. Mondragon | January 08,2019 - 01:53 AM

Cebu City, Philippines – Street fashion and paint parties have become part of every reveler’s experience in the biggest event of the year in Cebu—the Sinulog Festival.

In less than two weeks, the busy streets of Cebu City will again be crowded with the devotees of Señor Sto. Niño and thousands of local and foreign tourists.

Small time entrepreneurs selling customized Sinulog shirts, Sinulog masks and hats, and personalized key chains have already started to display their products as early as the first week of January.

This year, another Sinulog accessory is expected to be a hit.

Online sellers have posted in their Facebook accounts the Catriona Gray-inspired Sinulog ear cuffs, which are making rounds in social media.

An ear cuff ranges from P100 to P150 depending on the design.

Photo grabbed from THE Facebook account of Atria Pauline

The Sinulog ear cuffs are made of vibrant-colored feathers and beads which depict the festive celebration.

Newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray started the ear cuff trend in the country and she also co-designed them.

Gray wore her signature “patriotic” ear cuff symbolizing the three stars and a sun in the Philippine flag when she won the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant and recently the Miss Universe.

Gray’s ear cuff was made of gold, diamonds and rubies. /bjo