MCIA expects slight increase in tourist arrivals for Sinulog 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – The management of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is anticipating a four-percent increase in tourist arrival for this year’s Sinulog celebration despite the ongoing renovation of Terminal 1.

Neneth Castillon, Terminal 1 operations head, said they recorded a tourism arrival of 223,000 within a two-week period for the month of January last year for both local and foreign visitors.

She said during the Agio forum held Tuesday morning that Koreans continue to top Cebu tourists, especially because of the availability of at least seven connecting flights to Korea daily.

Castillon added that more Korean tourists are also expected in the province this year because of the scheduled performance of a contingent from Wonju, South Korea in the Sinulog grand parade.

Castillon said that while they prepare for tourism arrivals, they have also lined up at least two Sinulog related activities for tourists and airport personnel.

On January 14, they will be having a solemn procession of the Holy Image of the Señor Sto. Niño. This will start the the airport’s main entrance located near the Pagasa-Cebu office.

The procession will proceed to the airport’s terminal 1 then to terminal 2, where dancers will be performing the traditional Sinulog dance.

Airport and GMCAC management will then participate in the Balik Cebu program scheduled on January 17. /bjo