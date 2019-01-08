No more selfies inside Basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Refrain from taking selfies.

The Augustinian fathers of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño appealed to devotees to practice self-restraint and to avoid taking photographs of themselves and others especially while the Masses are going on.

“We come here (basilica) to attend the Mass. Hence, let us put ourselves in prayer,” said Fr. Pacifico “Jun” Nohara Jr., OSA, the rector of the centuries-old church.

The 454th Fiesta Señor celebration, or the Feast of the Señor Sto. Niño, begins with a solemn dawn procession dubbed as “Walk with Jesus” from Fuente Osmeña to the basilica on Thursday, January 10.

The feast day of the child Jesus this year is on January 20./rcg