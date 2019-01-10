Bomb squad rushed to Cebu Cathedral over unattended bag; found to contain clothes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A slight commotion occurred past noon today at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral with the sudden appearance of a team of uniformed men from the Philippine National Police’s Bomb Squad who, together with those from the Waterfront Police Precinct, came complete with a bomb-sniffing K-9 dog.

The police, who were alerted about the presence of a bag that was left unattended at the church’s grounds, came before 1 p.m. and immediately secured the area.

Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos, chief of the Waterfront police, said that a suspicious-looking unattended baggage alarm brought the police to the Cathedral.

However, upon investigation, the bag only contained clothes, according to Msgr. Ruben Labajo, team moderator of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Labajo said they were tracing who owned the bag.