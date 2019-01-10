Police: Walk with Jesus procession generally peaceful

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Walk with Jesus on dawn of Thursday, January 10, which opened the 2019 Sinulog celebrations was generally peaceful, the police said.

This was the assessment of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) following the solemn procession which drew at least 300,000 devotees.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, CCPO director, said that no untoward incidents occurred during the procession from its starting point in Guadalupe to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

She also said that she was fairly satisfied with the deployment of 400 police personnel for the event.

However, Garma said that she may be adding more cops to man the traffic as she noticed some minor problems in the redirection of the vehicles to alternative routes.

Garma also said that for the next activities, she will be deploying the police at least three hours prior to the event.

“Sayo kaayo ang mga tawo. Two hours before nagsugod na og pangabot. Kailangan mag-una gyod ang pulis,” said Garma.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director, Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, said that the police deployment at the Basilica would now be 24/7 for the duration of the Sinulog novena mass.

“Our police are not only in the Basilica, they are also at the surrounding streets,” said Sinas.

Sinas said he was fairly satisfied with the security of the Walk with Jesus solemn procession.

“We really just need the people to cooperate with our regulations. Dili mangtulod ig sulod and mohatag og consideration sa kapwa,” said Sinas. /rcg