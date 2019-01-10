Magpale urges victims of domestic violence to speak up and fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC), calls on victims of domestic violence to speak up and seek help in order to stop the abuses on them.

Magpale, in an interview over a local radio, said women and children who are victims of abuses can seek the help of the commission.

Magpale said they can qualify to take shelter in the province’s Women and Children Development Center in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The center, built on a 1,000-square meter lot, has dormitories that can accommodate up to 33 people and has facilities for legal, medical and psychological services.

The Women and Children Development Center also has a livelihood training facility where the victims of abuses may learn skills that they can use to get back on their feet.

The center was inaugurated in 2017.

Apart from victims of domestic abuse, Magpale also asked communities to cooperate with authorities in deterring incidence of human trafficking, particularly cyberpornography.

In a separate interview, Magpale said she already asked the barangay officials and a church group in Cordova town to help in the campaign against cyberpornography. Cordova is one of the towns in the province that had prevalent cases of cyberpornography.

The province’s facility also caters to the rehabilitation of children who were rescued from anti-cybercrime operations. /rcg