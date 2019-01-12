Malapascua and Moalboal among the best spots to snorkel in Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Among a sea of islands in the Philippines, Visayas has got to be the region with the best sites to discover and explore the underwater flora and fauna of our seas. If you’re a big fan of “Nemo”, you can relive its world and enjoy the experience through scuba diving or snorkeling if it doesn’t fit your budget.

Some of these are Cebu’s very own – Malapascua and Moalboal. With its unparalleled beauty that has been getting world-wide attention over the years, it is a no brainer that these locations made it to the list of Philippine’s largest travel and lifestyle website www.philippinebeaches.org.

Malapascua Island, Cebu

Once a hidden gem in the southern part of Cebu, the idyllic island and pristine waters of Malapascua is now a hotspot for snorkeling and relaxing often frequented by locals and international travelers who want to get the best of both worlds. Only four hours away from the North Bus Station in Mandaue City, Cebu, this island is also known for its shipwreck diving and its thresher sharks, which is contrary to popular belief on sharks – completely harmless. Some of its snorkel spots are the coral paradise of Los Bambos and Guimbatayan which can be accessed through a boat.

Moalboal, Cebu

Only two hours away from Cebu City, this small municipality in the province in Cebu has the best sites for snorkeling, one of it is Pescador Island which is a marine park famous for its sardine run – a natural phenomenon where clouds of sardines form to create different shapes, creating a spectacle to whoever witnesses it. This occurrence can also be witnessed in Panagsama Beach which is more accessible. Apart from this, you can also witness corals and anemones in different hues, and a completely intact airplane wreck as opposed to Malapascua’s shipwreck.