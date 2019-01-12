Sto. Niño exhibit greets guests at Cebu City hotel’s lobby

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 14 Sto. Niño images are now on display at the main lobby of Golden Prince Hotel and Suites in Cebu City to allow their guests to contemplate on the childhood of Jesus.

This was the first time that the hotel displayed images of the child Jesus, some of them antiques and family heirlooms.

The exhibit called “Bato-Balani sa Gugma (Magnet of love)” and supervised by Louella Alix opened to the public on Friday night and will run until January 21.

People are quickly drawn to the image of the Child King that looks similar to the original icon given by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan to Cebu’s Queen Juana in 1521.

Also on display at the hotel’s lobby are the images of the Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph.

Alix, the hotel’s heritage consultant, expressed gratitude to the owners of the different sacred icons for allowing them use of their collections.

“We want to instill awareness of the celebration. The guests here are from all over the Philippines and some parts of the world. Since not many of them can go to the basilica, they can have a taste of what we have here in Cebu at this hotel,” she said./dcb