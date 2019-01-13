Pillbox explodes outside home of port police officer in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A pillbox exploded outside the home of a port police officer in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City early morning of Sunday, January 13.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, chief of the Mambaling Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the pillbox was found just beside the gate of the house of Inspector Vincent Castrodes, who is assigned at the Cebu Port Police Office based in Cebu City.

Castrodes told investigators that he did not hear the improvised bomb explode but a neighbor heard it at around 4 a.m. and simply dismissed it as coming from firecrackers.

The househelp of Castrodes found remnants of the pillbox outside the gate at around 8 a.m. Castrodes immediately reported the matter to the Mambaling police. No one was injured in the incident.

Castrodes told the Mambaling Police that the improvised bomb may have been placed outside his gate because of personal grudge.

He revealed that he had a standing dispute with a suspended supervisor of the Port Police who blamed him for the latter’s suspension.

Caballes said the Mambaling police have taken custody of the bomb’s remnants for investigation. /elb