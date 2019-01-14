Erediano is a ‘proud second placer’ in Cebu Marathon

Cebu City, Philippines – Second place isn’t that bad for promising Cebuano triathlete Moira Frances Erediano.

In fact, the 14-year-old multi-titled triathlete feels ‘proud’ of her accomplishment in her first running event of the year.

“Standing between two of the strongest runners in Cebu City,” Erediano said a Facebook post shortly after finishing second in the 5-kilometer race of the 12th Cebu Marathon last Sunday, January 13.

Karen Manayon was the champion in her class while third placer was Joan Alinsunod.

“I am a proud second placer of the 2019 Cebu City Marathon 5k category. What a great event to start the year,” added the Go for Gold bet.

Erediano said her time of 23 minutes and 23.4 seconds was a big improvement and a good sign in her bid to become a better triathlete.

Running is one of the three disciplines in triathlon, the others being swimming and biking.

Her stint in the Cebu Marathon was part of her training for a lofty goal this year.

“My goals are to compete and win all NAGTs (National Age Group Triathlon) this 2019 since I am in the Philippine developmental pool already, to defend my Alaska [Ironkids] title, and to win gold medals again in Batang Pinoy,” said Erediano, who is also under the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group.

What makes Erediano a special triathlete is that she knows what she needs to work on to be better.

“I need to improve on everything because I will start racing in sprint distance this year, too, on races I am allowed to. My swimming is my weakest, and I am so happy our school, Ateneo de Cebu, has the facility and coaches to help me also,” said the Grade 8 student from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

Up next for the Magis Eagle is the NAGT Subic leg on January 27. bjo