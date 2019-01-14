Organizers hope for an early end to street parade

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With only fewer contingents competing this year, Sinulog 2019 organizers are not only hoping for a peaceful and orderly street parade but for the event to end on time as well.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said that the Sinulog sa Lalawigan and Sinulog sa Dakbayan competitions, which culminated on Saturday and Sunday respectively, were successful.

“Smooth ra and on time. And mapasalamaton tanan barangays and contingents, nicomply sa tanan conditions. On time and on schedule tanan. Mao sad na atong i-aim karung umaabot nga mardi gras parade,” Tumulak said.

For this year’s Sinulog, there will only be 24 contingents, both from Cebu and other provinces in the country, who will be competing in the Sinulog Grand Parade slated on January 20.

Last year’s festival attracted 30 competing contingents.

The Grand Parade this year is expected to start at 9 a.m. along Imus Avenue and at around 6 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) where the announcement of winners and a musical-fireworks display will also be held. /rcg